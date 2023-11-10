Simplex Trading LLC Sells 1,187 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Simplex Trading LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 54.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,187 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 125,955.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,216,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,320,497,000 after purchasing an additional 334,950,682 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,816,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,201,000 after acquiring an additional 517,671 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 66.1% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,072,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,065,000 after acquiring an additional 426,783 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2,921.6% in the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 435,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,812,000 after acquiring an additional 420,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1,394.3% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 421,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,962,000 after acquiring an additional 393,554 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

VO stock opened at $204.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $208.35 and a 200-day moving average of $212.95. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $194.79 and a 12-month high of $229.34.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

