Simplex Trading LLC Takes $209,000 Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 235,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,140,000 after buying an additional 8,769 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 416.0% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 22,633 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 41,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Finally, My Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 33,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $103.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.18. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.78 and a 12-month high of $108.66.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.