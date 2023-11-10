Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) Shares Purchased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN – Free Report) by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc owned 0.07% of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 378.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 62,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 49,402 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 20,853 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 6,482 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 122.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 18,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 10,702 shares in the last quarter.

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ BLCN opened at $19.52 on Friday. Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF has a 12-month low of $18.24 and a 12-month high of $24.99. The stock has a market cap of $62.46 million, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.42 and a 200 day moving average of $20.79.

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Cuts Dividend

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a $0.0149 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd.

The Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (BLCN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Siren NASDAQ Blockchain Economy index. The fund tracks an index of global companies involved in developing, researching, or using blockchain technologies. BLCN was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Siren.

