South32 (LON:S32) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $163.20

South32 Limited (LON:S32 – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 163.20 ($2.01) and last traded at GBX 164 ($2.02), with a volume of 55156 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 168.20 ($2.08).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup raised South32 to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.47) price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th.

Get South32 alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on South32

South32 Stock Performance

South32 Announces Dividend

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 174.04. The company has a market capitalization of £7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,586.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. South32’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -23,333.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other South32 news, insider Graham Kerr sold 56,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 344 ($4.25), for a total transaction of £195,763.52 ($241,653.52). 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

South32 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company in Australia, India, China, Japan, the Middle East, Mozambique, the Netherlands, Brazil, Russia, South Africa, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Worsley Alumina, Brazil Alumina, Brazil Aluminium, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Sierra Gorda, Cannington, Hermosa, Cerro Matoso, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, and South Africa Manganese segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for South32 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South32 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.