Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.50.

Several research analysts have commented on SRCL shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Stericycle from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Stericycle in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Stericycle in a report on Friday, September 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ SRCL opened at $41.91 on Friday. Stericycle has a 52 week low of $37.78 and a 52 week high of $56.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.02). Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The company had revenue of $653.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Stericycle will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,681,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $365,594,000 after buying an additional 139,456 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,963,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $347,404,000 after buying an additional 124,712 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,524,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $291,703,000 after buying an additional 52,087 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,507,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $240,191,000 after buying an additional 356,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,396,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $259,069,000 after buying an additional 51,885 shares in the last quarter. 98.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and COVID 19 waste disposal; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, sharps mailback solutions, and maritime waste services; medical supply store services; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

