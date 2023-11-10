StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

CTHR stock opened at $0.32 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.91. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $1.26.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.56 million for the quarter. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a negative net margin of 65.39% and a negative return on equity of 38.31%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTHR. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 12,003 shares during the last quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation bought a new stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the 1st quarter valued at $443,000. Meros Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 980,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 334,065 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,077,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after buying an additional 194,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.37% of the company’s stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Online Channels and Traditional. It manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.

