StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Price Performance
CTHR stock opened at $0.32 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.91. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $1.26.
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.56 million for the quarter. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a negative net margin of 65.39% and a negative return on equity of 38.31%.
Institutional Trading of Charles & Colvard, Ltd.
About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Online Channels and Traditional. It manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.
