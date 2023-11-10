StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Educational Development Stock Performance

Shares of Educational Development stock opened at $0.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.35. Educational Development has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $4.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.06 million, a PE ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 1.08.

Get Educational Development alerts:

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.10. Educational Development had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $10.59 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Educational Development

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Educational Development in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Educational Development by 63.2% in the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 11,652 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Educational Development in the first quarter valued at $367,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Educational Development by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 282,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Educational Development by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.45% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Educational Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Educational Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.