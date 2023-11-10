StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUCGet Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Educational Development Stock Performance

Shares of Educational Development stock opened at $0.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.35. Educational Development has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $4.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.06 million, a PE ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 1.08.

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUCGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.10. Educational Development had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $10.59 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Educational Development in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Educational Development by 63.2% in the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 11,652 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Educational Development in the first quarter valued at $367,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Educational Development by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 282,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Educational Development by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.45% of the company’s stock.

About Educational Development

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

