StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Educational Development Stock Performance
Shares of Educational Development stock opened at $0.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.35. Educational Development has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $4.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.06 million, a PE ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 1.08.
Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.10. Educational Development had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $10.59 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Educational Development
Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.
