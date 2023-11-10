StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.
NetSol Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ NTWK opened at $2.00 on Wednesday. NetSol Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.72 and a 1 year high of $3.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.18. The firm has a market cap of $22.70 million, a P/E ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 0.93.
NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 22nd. The software maker reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.79 million during the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.52% and a negative return on equity of 11.28%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NetSol Technologies
NetSol Technologies Company Profile
NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than NetSol Technologies
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Institutional activity provides a bottom for gaming stocks
- What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
- Coca-Cola EuroPacific Partners is a tasty play on Coke
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- 3 reasons Qualcomm might be the easiest buy this month
Receive News & Ratings for NetSol Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetSol Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.