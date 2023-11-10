StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.

NetSol Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTWK opened at $2.00 on Wednesday. NetSol Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.72 and a 1 year high of $3.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.18. The firm has a market cap of $22.70 million, a P/E ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 0.93.

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 22nd. The software maker reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.79 million during the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.52% and a negative return on equity of 11.28%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NetSol Technologies

NetSol Technologies Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NetSol Technologies stock. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in NetSol Technologies, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NTWK Free Report ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 33,296 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. EA Series Trust owned about 0.29% of NetSol Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 24.81% of the company’s stock.

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

