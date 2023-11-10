StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

SeaChange International Stock Performance

NASDAQ SEAC opened at $3.63 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.76. SeaChange International has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $10.98. The stock has a market cap of $9.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SeaChange International news, major shareholder Karen Singer bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.89 per share, with a total value of $73,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 739,985 shares in the company, valued at $3,618,526.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders acquired 90,568 shares of company stock valued at $444,751. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SeaChange International

About SeaChange International

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in SeaChange International by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,461 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 46,461 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in SeaChange International by 122,509.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 107,896 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 107,808 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in SeaChange International by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,806,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SeaChange International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SeaChange International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.14% of the company’s stock.

SeaChange International, Inc provides video delivery, advertising, streaming platforms, and emerging Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV (FAST) products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management and distribution of video and advertising content worldwide. It offers Operator TV Platform solutions including customer's current network with OTT video management solutions in a single deployment, digital video broadcasting – cable / quadrature amplitude modulation networks with OTT streaming, and immersive multiscreen experience and on demand services, as well as pre-integrated solutions, such as multi-content delivery networks including Broadpeak, Edgeware and HBO, multidigital rights management, and seamless integration with existing network components.

Featured Articles

