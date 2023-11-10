StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.
SeaChange International Stock Performance
NASDAQ SEAC opened at $3.63 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.76. SeaChange International has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $10.98. The stock has a market cap of $9.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.18.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other SeaChange International news, major shareholder Karen Singer bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.89 per share, with a total value of $73,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 739,985 shares in the company, valued at $3,618,526.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders acquired 90,568 shares of company stock valued at $444,751. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SeaChange International
About SeaChange International
SeaChange International, Inc provides video delivery, advertising, streaming platforms, and emerging Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV (FAST) products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management and distribution of video and advertising content worldwide. It offers Operator TV Platform solutions including customer's current network with OTT video management solutions in a single deployment, digital video broadcasting – cable / quadrature amplitude modulation networks with OTT streaming, and immersive multiscreen experience and on demand services, as well as pre-integrated solutions, such as multi-content delivery networks including Broadpeak, Edgeware and HBO, multidigital rights management, and seamless integration with existing network components.
