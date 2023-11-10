StockNews.com Lowers Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of Information Services Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday.

Get Information Services Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on III

Information Services Group Price Performance

Information Services Group Dividend Announcement

III stock opened at $4.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Information Services Group has a 12 month low of $3.97 and a 12 month high of $5.87. The firm has a market cap of $203.79 million, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be given a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 4th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.25%.

Insider Transactions at Information Services Group

In other news, CEO Michael P. Connors sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total value of $251,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,313,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,671,470.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael P. Connors sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total value of $251,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,313,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,671,470.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Todd D. Lavieri sold 21,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total transaction of $108,019.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 920,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,628,837.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 165,277 shares of company stock worth $833,879. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Information Services Group by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 4,958,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,576,000 after acquiring an additional 290,301 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Information Services Group during the first quarter worth $24,589,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Information Services Group during the first quarter worth $24,589,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Information Services Group by 4.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,932,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,716,000 after buying an additional 118,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Information Services Group by 26.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,468,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,229,000 after buying an additional 517,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.92% of the company’s stock.

Information Services Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Information Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.