StockNews.com Upgrades Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) to Hold

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Heritage Commerce from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Stephens lowered Heritage Commerce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Heritage Commerce from $10.50 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Heritage Commerce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th.

Shares of HTBK opened at $8.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $503.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.45 and a 200 day moving average of $8.44. Heritage Commerce has a 12 month low of $6.69 and a 12 month high of $14.87.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 132.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 279.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 35.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 1,193.6% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 8,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 8,152 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce in the first quarter worth $90,000. 72.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest-bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

