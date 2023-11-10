Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Shares Gap Up to $13.05

Shares of Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.05, but opened at $14.20. Sun Country Airlines shares last traded at $13.74, with a volume of 28,161 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SNCY. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Sun Country Airlines from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Country Airlines has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.33.

Sun Country Airlines Stock Up 0.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $689.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $248.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.34 million. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Sun Country Airlines news, CFO David M. Davis sold 3,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total value of $51,832.53. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,466.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Sun Country Airlines news, CFO David M. Davis sold 3,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total value of $51,832.53. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,466.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jude Bricker sold 2,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $30,566.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,280.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,492 shares of company stock worth $753,537 in the last ninety days. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNCY. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in Sun Country Airlines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $386,066,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 141.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,924,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,020,000 after buying an additional 2,881,426 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sun Country Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,390,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,625,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,493,000 after buying an additional 1,242,146 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,111,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,488,000 after buying an additional 887,008 shares during the period.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled service, charter, and cargo businesses in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. The company serves leisure and visiting friends and relatives passengers, and charter customers; and provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services to amazon.com services, Inc with flights to destinations in Canada, Mexico, Central America, and the Caribbean.

