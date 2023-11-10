Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Stock Price Down 4.1% After Analyst Downgrade

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Scotiabank lowered their price target on the stock from C$13.50 to C$12.75. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Superior Plus traded as low as C$9.10 and last traded at C$9.41. Approximately 276,159 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 718,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.81.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$14.50 to C$13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$12.98.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.89 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.10 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.93, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Superior Plus’s payout ratio is currently -200.00%.

Superior Plus Corp. distributes and markets propane and distillates in both the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: The United States Retail Propane Distribution (U.S. Propane); Canadian Retail Propane Distribution (Canadian Propane); and North American Wholesale Propane Distribution (Wholesale Propane).

