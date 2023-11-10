Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank lowered Teck Resources from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. National Bank Financial raised Teck Resources from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Teck Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Teck Resources from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Teck Resources from $78.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $62.91.

NYSE:TECK opened at $34.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.07. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of $31.42 and a fifty-two week high of $49.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Teck Resources by 7.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,355,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,408,000 after buying an additional 92,202 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Teck Resources by 9.5% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,404,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,718,000 after buying an additional 121,530 shares during the period. Gemsstock Ltd. lifted its position in Teck Resources by 68.5% during the third quarter. Gemsstock Ltd. now owns 516,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,274,000 after buying an additional 210,200 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Teck Resources by 20.9% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 3,695 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Teck Resources by 8.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 17,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

