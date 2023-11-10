Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) Hits New 12-Month High at $10.04

Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.04 and last traded at $10.02, with a volume of 147256 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VIV shares. Itau BBA Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Telefônica Brasil in a research report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com raised Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Telefônica Brasil in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Telefônica Brasil from $10.00 to $11.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Telefônica Brasil from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.13.

Telefônica Brasil Stock Up 0.3 %

Telefônica Brasil Cuts Dividend

The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.96 and a 200-day moving average of $8.72. The stock has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a $0.0273 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%. Telefônica Brasil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.73%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VIV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,222 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 111,375 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 32,301 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 42,076 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 4,571 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,097 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,227,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,309,000 after purchasing an additional 103,931 shares during the last quarter. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telefônica Brasil Company Profile

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services.

Further Reading

