Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Acquires New Holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 80,508 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,762,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned 0.09% of BWX Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWXT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 156,019.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 90,473,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,475,153,000 after buying an additional 90,415,050 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 1.6% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,351,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $400,423,000 after buying an additional 102,849 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 4.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,683,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,130,000 after buying an additional 217,425 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,346,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $337,028,000 after buying an additional 214,544 shares during the period. Finally, Snyder Capital Management L P increased its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 2.5% during the first quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 2,820,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,773,000 after buying an additional 68,435 shares during the period. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BWX Technologies news, Director Robert L. Nardelli bought 2,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.23 per share, for a total transaction of $142,460.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,460. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other BWX Technologies news, Director Robert L. Nardelli bought 2,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.23 per share, for a total transaction of $142,460.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,460. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerhard F. Burbach sold 1,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $74,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,031.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BWX Technologies Stock Down 1.0 %

BWXT opened at $75.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.95 and its 200 day moving average is $70.72. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.47 and a fifty-two week high of $79.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.84, a PEG ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.81.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 33.34%. The business had revenue of $589.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BWX Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.70%.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; undertakes fabrication activities for missile launch tubes for U.S.

