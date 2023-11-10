Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Decreases Position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp trimmed its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 591 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Axcelis Technologies worth $5,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACLS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 84,025.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 9,512,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,743,855,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500,802 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,435,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $724,219,000 after acquiring an additional 124,057 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 6.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,957,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $179,085,000 after acquiring an additional 180,011 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,132,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,594,000 after acquiring an additional 19,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 4.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 638,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,014,000 after acquiring an additional 25,425 shares during the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Axcelis Technologies

In other news, EVP Greg Redinbo sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.18, for a total value of $108,108.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,099,636.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $124.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $157.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.04. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.43 and a 12 month high of $201.00.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $292.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.24 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 31.87% and a net margin of 21.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACLS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Axcelis Technologies in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum lowered Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. B. Riley upped their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $165.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.50.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

