Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $5.58 Million Stock Position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp reduced its position in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Stifel Financial worth $5,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SF. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 16,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 0.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,597,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 35.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 0.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,949,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 2.2% during the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 10,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SF stock opened at $59.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.97 and its 200-day moving average is $60.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $53.47 and a 1 year high of $68.77.

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 11.98%. Stifel Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS.

In related news, CEO Christopher K. Reichert sold 9,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total value of $600,282.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

SF has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

