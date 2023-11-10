Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Increases Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 180,022 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in HP were worth $5,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HPQ. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of HP in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of HP by 83.2% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 914 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Motco grew its position in shares of HP by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 1,038 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HP in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of HP in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 76.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HPQ stock opened at $27.02 on Friday. HP Inc. has a one year low of $25.22 and a one year high of $33.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.09 and a 200-day moving average of $29.63.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The computer maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.86. HP had a net margin of 4.23% and a negative return on equity of 113.55%. The firm had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a $0.2756 dividend. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.26%.

In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $124,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,281 shares in the company, valued at $668,430. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other HP news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 938,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.59, for a total transaction of $27,784,063.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 120,013,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,551,209,821.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $124,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $668,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,457,179 shares of company stock worth $388,231,371 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HPQ shares. Bank of America raised shares of HP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of HP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of HP from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of HP from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HP has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.55.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

