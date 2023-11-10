Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Sells 545 Shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp trimmed its position in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned 0.08% of MSA Safety worth $5,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 42.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 71.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 398.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 123.0% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of MSA Safety during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. 80.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on MSA. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of MSA Safety from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MSA Safety in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of MSA Safety from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on shares of MSA Safety in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at MSA Safety

In other MSA Safety news, Director Rebecca B. Roberts sold 500 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.65, for a total value of $91,325.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,748,691.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of MSA stock opened at $159.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 1 year low of $122.57 and a 1 year high of $185.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $161.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 192.06 and a beta of 1.02.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.32. MSA Safety had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 31.60%. The firm had revenue of $446.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSA Safety Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is currently 226.51%.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and software that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

Featured Stories

