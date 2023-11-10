Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Sells 952 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp cut its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 952 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned approximately 0.09% of FTI Consulting worth $5,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FCN. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 3.3% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,477,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $686,226,000 after acquiring an additional 110,448 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,168,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $498,147,000 after purchasing an additional 25,761 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 344.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,145,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,835,000 after buying an additional 887,741 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in FTI Consulting by 266.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 995,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,030,000 after buying an additional 723,795 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in FTI Consulting by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 989,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $195,340,000 after buying an additional 21,640 shares during the last quarter.

FCN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of FTI Consulting in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on FTI Consulting in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

FCN opened at $216.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $190.43 and a 200 day moving average of $188.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.42 and a 12 month high of $219.37. The company has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 31.99 and a beta of 0.17.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $893.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.70 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 7.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Paul Alderman Linton sold 3,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.29, for a total value of $840,016.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,813,747.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other FTI Consulting news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.08, for a total transaction of $639,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,511 shares in the company, valued at $2,878,923.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Alderman Linton sold 3,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.29, for a total value of $840,016.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,813,747.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,839 shares of company stock worth $3,178,422. 3.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

