The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Receives $333.69 Average PT from Analysts

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $333.69.
SAM has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on Boston Beer from $408.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Boston Beer from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Boston Beer from $311.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Boston Beer from $297.00 to $276.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Cfra increased their price objective on Boston Beer from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th.
Shares of SAM stock opened at $336.47 on Friday. Boston Beer has a fifty-two week low of $296.27 and a fifty-two week high of $420.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $363.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $341.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.77, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.11.
The Boston Beer Company, Inc engages in the production and sale of alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, and Havana Lager brand names.
