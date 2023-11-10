The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Price Target to $33.00

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) had its target price decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FLYW has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Flywire from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Flywire from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Flywire from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on Flywire from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Flywire in a report on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.79.

Flywire Stock Performance

Shares of FLYW opened at $19.59 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -178.07 and a beta of 1.19. Flywire has a fifty-two week low of $18.65 and a fifty-two week high of $35.80.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $123.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.50 million. Flywire had a negative return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 2.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. Analysts forecast that Flywire will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Flywire

In other news, CEO Michael Massaro sold 11,457 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total value of $351,729.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,088,710 shares in the company, valued at $33,423,397. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Michael Massaro sold 11,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total transaction of $351,729.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,088,710 shares in the company, valued at $33,423,397. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 11,232 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $348,641.28. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 109,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,399,531.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 171,249 shares of company stock worth $5,171,355. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Flywire

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLYW. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Flywire by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Flywire by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flywire by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Flywire by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Flywire by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Flywire

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

