Theodore D. Crandall Purchases 2,000 Shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX) Stock

Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) Director Theodore D. Crandall bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $100.77 per share, for a total transaction of $201,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,479.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Regal Rexnord stock opened at $106.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Regal Rexnord Co. has a fifty-two week low of $97.18 and a fifty-two week high of $166.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $135.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.07.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.40). Regal Rexnord had a negative net margin of 0.20% and a positive return on equity of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is currently -777.78%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RRX. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Regal Rexnord from $184.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Regal Rexnord in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $184.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet lowered Regal Rexnord from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Regal Rexnord by 0.8% in the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 8,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 11.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. BOKF NA boosted its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 0.4% during the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 17,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 18.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 2.2% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

