Thomas L. Carter, Jr. Buys 9,000 Shares of Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) Stock

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Free Report) CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. purchased 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.11 per share, for a total transaction of $153,990.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,247,006.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Black Stone Minerals Stock Performance

BSM opened at $17.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.79. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a one year low of $13.41 and a one year high of $19.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.02.

Black Stone Minerals Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on BSM. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Black Stone Minerals from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Black Stone Minerals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut Black Stone Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th.

Institutional Trading of Black Stone Minerals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSM. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Black Stone Minerals by 144.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,004,701 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $67,559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369,656 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Black Stone Minerals by 12,416.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,587,809 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $21,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575,123 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Black Stone Minerals by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,585,570 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $24,878,000 after acquiring an additional 215,565 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Black Stone Minerals by 239.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,152,661 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $19,445,000 after acquiring an additional 812,840 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV increased its position in Black Stone Minerals by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 1,032,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,788,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 16.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

