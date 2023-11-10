Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $221.26

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $221.26 and last traded at $221.10, with a volume of 26072 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $219.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TT shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $195.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $187.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $256.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $204.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Trane Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $207.31.

The firm has a market capitalization of $50.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.97.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.13. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 31.97%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. Trane Technologies’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.34%.

In other news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 17,585 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $3,868,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,081 shares in the company, valued at $20,477,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 17,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $3,868,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,477,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 13,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.24, for a total transaction of $2,868,546.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,946,966.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,366 shares of company stock worth $7,093,065 over the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TT. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 102.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,871,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,201,000 after buying an additional 3,976,234 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $526,026,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $440,020,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 109,668.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,963,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $236,412,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

