TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Purchased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 265 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Fin Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 542 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 155 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 14.4% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 119 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,227 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

TDG opened at $973.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $53.69 billion, a PE ratio of 51.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $858.22 and a 200-day moving average of $846.82. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $598.00 and a 52-week high of $990.10.

TransDigm Group Increases Dividend

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $8.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.10 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 18.41% and a negative return on equity of 39.57%. TransDigm Group’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.74 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 23.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a $35.00 dividend. This is a boost from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $22.00.

Insider Activity at TransDigm Group

In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $853.76, for a total transaction of $2,561,280.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,073,536. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other TransDigm Group news, Director Robert J. Small sold 20,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $883.68, for a total transaction of $18,122,509.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 191,520 shares in the company, valued at $169,242,393.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $853.76, for a total value of $2,561,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $3,073,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,442 shares of company stock worth $33,770,866 over the last three months. Company insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,042.00 to $1,114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $820.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $840.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $920.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $950.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $966.77.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Stories

