Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Stake Lessened by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC decreased its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,996 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,394 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,672 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Trimble in the first quarter worth approximately $271,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,140,027 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $82,251,000 after buying an additional 6,402 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble during the 1st quarter valued at $371,000. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 440,758 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,796,000 after acquiring an additional 21,426 shares in the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TRMB. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Trimble from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Trimble from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Trimble from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Trimble from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.86.

Trimble Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ TRMB opened at $41.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.53. Trimble Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.57 and a 1-year high of $62.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Ronald Bisio sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $164,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 72,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,127,462.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Trimble news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total transaction of $125,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 209,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,564,151.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Ronald Bisio sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total value of $164,312.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 72,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,127,462.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,840 shares of company stock worth $528,057 in the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

