Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Upgraded by TD Cowen to Outperform

TD Cowen upgraded shares of Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $14.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $10.00.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Triumph Group from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Triumph Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Triumph Group from a buy rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.60.

Triumph Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TGI opened at $9.92 on Thursday. Triumph Group has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $13.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.97.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $354.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.52 million. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. Triumph Group’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Triumph Group will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Triumph Group

In other news, Director Neal J. Keating purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.04 per share, with a total value of $80,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,367.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Triumph Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Triumph Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,532,977 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $142,663,000 after buying an additional 339,502 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Triumph Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,763,138 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $116,462,000 after buying an additional 52,167 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Triumph Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,431,715 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,658,000 after buying an additional 87,481 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Triumph Group by 23.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,936,932 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $57,219,000 after buying an additional 943,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Triumph Group by 26.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,891,995 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,404,000 after buying an additional 396,651 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Group Company Profile

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

