TruWealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,191 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth $34,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth $28,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth $42,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth $311,102,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $561.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.55, for a total transaction of $13,999,376.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,800,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,678,148,943.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.55, for a total value of $13,999,376.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,800,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,678,148,943.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total value of $2,294,485.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 499,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,106,456.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 145,232 shares of company stock worth $67,606,089. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $469.50 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $138.84 and a twelve month high of $502.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.41, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $442.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $413.12.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $13.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 31.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 3.86%.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.