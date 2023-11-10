UBS Group Begins Coverage on Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA)

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

INTA has been the subject of several other reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Intapp in a report on Monday, July 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Intapp from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. Barclays started coverage on Intapp in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Intapp from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.64.

Get Intapp alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Intapp

Intapp Price Performance

Shares of INTA opened at $37.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -38.19 and a beta of 0.61. Intapp has a 12 month low of $20.57 and a 12 month high of $50.46.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 18.75% and a negative net margin of 17.35%. The business had revenue of $94.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intapp will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intapp news, CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $133,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 26,701 shares in the company, valued at $891,813.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $133,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 26,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $891,813.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thad Jampol sold 3,976 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.89, for a total value of $138,722.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 690,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,095,173.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 195,216 shares of company stock worth $6,817,558 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 36.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intapp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intapp by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 111,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,014,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Intapp by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Intapp by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Intapp by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Intapp by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period.

About Intapp

(Get Free Report)

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intapp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.