Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) Shares Bought by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 213,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,083 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Unity Bancorp were worth $5,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNTY. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Unity Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 148.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 423.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 224.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Unity Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. 47.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unity Bancorp Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ UNTY opened at $24.85 on Friday. Unity Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.01 and a 12 month high of $29.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $251.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.84.

Unity Bancorp Announces Dividend

Unity Bancorp ( NASDAQ:UNTY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.08. Unity Bancorp had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The firm had revenue of $39.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.05 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Unity Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Unity Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Unity Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Unity Bancorp Company Profile

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Unity Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits.

See Also

