UWM Holdings Co. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:UWMC)

UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of UWM in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 9th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.17. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for UWM’s current full-year earnings is $0.18 per share.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. UWM had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The firm had revenue of $587.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.01 million.

UWMC has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of UWM from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of UWM from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of UWM from $6.50 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of UWM from $6.75 to $5.50 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of UWM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UWM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.70.

Shares of UWMC stock opened at $5.30 on Friday. UWM has a 1 year low of $3.23 and a 1 year high of $6.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $493.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.00 and a beta of 1.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. UWM’s payout ratio is currently 800.00%.

In related news, Director Robert Verdun purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.20 per share, for a total transaction of $208,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 204,725 shares in the company, valued at $1,064,570. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of UWM by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 104,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 3,971 shares in the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of UWM by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 80,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 24,281 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of UWM by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 519,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after buying an additional 23,388 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of UWM by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 12,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of UWM by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 38,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 6,408 shares in the last quarter. 44.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

