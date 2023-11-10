Veracyte, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($0.76) Per Share (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Veracyte in a report released on Tuesday, November 7th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.76) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.55). The consensus estimate for Veracyte’s current full-year earnings is ($0.52) per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Veracyte’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.27) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

Get Veracyte alerts:

VCYT has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Veracyte from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Veracyte from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.40.

Veracyte Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VCYT opened at $21.47 on Friday. Veracyte has a 12 month low of $19.52 and a 12 month high of $32.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.59.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 14.56% and a negative return on equity of 2.07%. The business had revenue of $90.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Veracyte

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Veracyte by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 74,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Veracyte by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 35,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Veracyte by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Veracyte by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,567 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Veracyte by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter.

About Veracyte

(Get Free Report)

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.