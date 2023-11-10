Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) Shares Purchased by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV – Free Report) by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 14,568 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Veritiv were worth $5,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTV. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Veritiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Veritiv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Amundi purchased a new position in Veritiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Veritiv by 1,390.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Veritiv by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 99.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Veritiv in a research report on Sunday, November 5th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:VRTV opened at $169.61 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $168.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.15. Veritiv Co. has a 12-month low of $101.50 and a 12-month high of $169.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter. Veritiv had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 32.03%. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Veritiv Co. will post 20.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, facility solutions, and print based products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Packaging, Facility Solutions, and Print segments. The Packaging segment provides packaging product materials within flexible, corrugated and fiber, ancillary packaging, rigid, and equipment categories.

