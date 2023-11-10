Versor Investments LP Acquires New Holdings in Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 18,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KIND. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Nextdoor by 467.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,134,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,774,000 after buying an additional 2,581,924 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nextdoor by 45.5% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,768,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117,537 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nextdoor by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,768,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117,537 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nextdoor by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,458,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358,710 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Nextdoor by 107.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,502,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,988,000 after buying an additional 1,296,803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Nextdoor alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KIND. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Nextdoor from $2.55 to $3.30 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Nextdoor from $2.50 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Nextdoor from $2.40 to $2.20 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Nextdoor from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Nextdoor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.75.

Nextdoor Stock Down 5.0 %

KIND opened at $1.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.37. Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.43 and a twelve month high of $3.42.

Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $56.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.71 million. Nextdoor had a negative net margin of 65.11% and a negative return on equity of 23.80%. Equities analysts expect that Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nextdoor

(Free Report)

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates a neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections with neighborhood stakeholders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nextdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.