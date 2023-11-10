Versor Investments LP Acquires Shares of 10,024 ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the second quarter valued at about $255,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 10.7% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,907,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,449,000 after acquiring an additional 379,155 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the first quarter valued at about $752,000. Nishkama Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the first quarter valued at about $2,739,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in ACV Auctions during the second quarter worth about $2,428,000. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACV Auctions Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of ACV Auctions stock opened at $14.00 on Friday. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.02 and a 52-week high of $18.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.17 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Insider Buying and Selling at ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions ( NASDAQ:ACVA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $124.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.44 million. ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 14.82% and a negative net margin of 16.61%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other ACV Auctions news, insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $243,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 207,684 shares in the company, valued at $3,366,557.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $243,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 207,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,366,557.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 128,479 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $2,082,644.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,859,214 shares in the company, valued at $30,137,858.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 438,540 shares of company stock valued at $7,025,890 in the last quarter. 13.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, B. Riley Financial started coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ACV Auctions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.07.

About ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company provides data services insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

