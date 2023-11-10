Versor Investments LP Makes New Investment in New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 162,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NGD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of New Gold by 47.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 14,033 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in New Gold by 127.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 12,707 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in New Gold by 21.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 135,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 24,155 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in New Gold by 11.3% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,053,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 106,563 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in New Gold by 47.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 498,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 160,141 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on NGD shares. CSFB lowered their target price on shares of New Gold from $1.20 to $1.15 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com lowered New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities increased their target price on New Gold from $1.00 to $1.05 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on New Gold from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised New Gold from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.55.

New Gold Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSEAMERICAN NGD opened at $1.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $800.88 million, a P/E ratio of -16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.58. New Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $1.48.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The business had revenue of $201.30 million for the quarter. New Gold had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 7.20%. On average, analysts predict that New Gold Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine in San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

