Verve Therapeutics, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($3.18) Per Share (NASDAQ:VERV)

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Free Report) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Verve Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst R. Bienkowski now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($3.18) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($3.37). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Verve Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.47) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Verve Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at ($3.28) EPS.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.96 million. Verve Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.83% and a negative net margin of 2,528.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 244.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Verve Therapeutics from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verve Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Verve Therapeutics Stock Performance

VERV opened at $16.04 on Friday. Verve Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $27.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VERV. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 8.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 15.6% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 46.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 115,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 36,652 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 260.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 15,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 107.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 19,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Verve Therapeutics Company Profile

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development of ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

