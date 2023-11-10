Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($3.12) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Free Report) – William Blair increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Verve Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, November 7th. William Blair analyst M. Minter now anticipates that the company will earn ($3.12) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($3.34). The consensus estimate for Verve Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.47) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Verve Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.07) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.30) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($3.40) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on VERV. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Verve Therapeutics from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

VERV opened at $16.04 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.68. Verve Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $27.93.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.96 million. Verve Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,528.19% and a negative return on equity of 38.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 244.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 2,521.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 133.4% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 2,168.3% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,792 shares during the period. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development of ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

