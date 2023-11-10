Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Acquires 1,108 Shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Free Report) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TLK. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the 1st quarter worth $42,586,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the 1st quarter worth $8,042,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 780,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,278,000 after purchasing an additional 251,090 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the 4th quarter worth $5,861,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 933,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,451,000 after purchasing an additional 240,626 shares in the last quarter.

Get Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk alerts:

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Stock Performance

Shares of TLK opened at $22.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Perusahaan Perseroan has a one year low of $21.67 and a one year high of $29.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.75 and a 200 day moving average of $25.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on TLK. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TLK

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Profile

(Free Report)

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides information and communications technology, and telecommunications network services worldwide. The company operates through mobile, consumer, enterprise, Wholesale and International Business, and Other segments. The Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, value added services, and mobile broadband services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.