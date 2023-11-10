Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Buys 1,266 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 48.4% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 2,073.3% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 600.0% in the second quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 77.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allstate stock opened at $128.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.54 and a 200 day moving average of $113.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.27 and a beta of 0.52. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $100.57 and a 12-month high of $142.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $14.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.56) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Allstate from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of Allstate in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Allstate from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Allstate from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Allstate from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.50.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

