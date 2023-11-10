Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Buys 409 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,199 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $305,412,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 327.8% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,874,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,289,000 after buying an additional 2,968,706 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 377.5% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 2,626,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $148,527,000 after buying an additional 2,076,000 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 659.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,764,569 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,166 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,226,219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $433,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,882 shares during the period. 43.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CM stock opened at $37.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $34.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.01. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of $34.35 and a 12-month high of $48.85.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Free Report ) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 9.26%. As a group, analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 28th were given a $0.657 dividend. This represents a $2.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.00%. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 70.03%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

