Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 65.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,927 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,586 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 336.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 357.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 320 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD opened at $113.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.67. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.05 and a 52 week high of $132.83. The company has a market capitalization of $183.34 billion, a PE ratio of 945.83, a PEG ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total value of $8,369,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,192,774 shares in the company, valued at $356,281,650.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total value of $1,586,989.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,663 shares in the company, valued at $11,010,047.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total transaction of $8,369,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,192,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,281,650.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 164,942 shares of company stock valued at $17,861,240. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $136.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $92.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.10.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

