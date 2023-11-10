Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 65.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,927 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,586 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 336.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 357.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 320 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.
Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance
Shares of AMD opened at $113.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.67. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.05 and a 52 week high of $132.83. The company has a market capitalization of $183.34 billion, a PE ratio of 945.83, a PEG ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.19.
Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices
In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total value of $8,369,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,192,774 shares in the company, valued at $356,281,650.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total value of $1,586,989.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,663 shares in the company, valued at $11,010,047.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total transaction of $8,369,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,192,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,281,650.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 164,942 shares of company stock valued at $17,861,240. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $136.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $92.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.10.
About Advanced Micro Devices
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.
