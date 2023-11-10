Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Cuts Stock Position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,546 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $19,362,720,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 74.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 143.2% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 104.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:FTSL opened at $45.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.44. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $44.36 and a 1 year high of $46.10.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Senior Loan ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th were given a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 24th.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

