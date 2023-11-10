Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Grows Position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,860 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 724 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1,364.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $67.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.33 and a 12-month high of $80.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.57.

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 47.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

In other news, CFO Laura L. Felice sold 46,586 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total value of $3,286,176.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,340 shares in the company, valued at $4,961,783.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 33,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total transaction of $2,337,373.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,882 shares in the company, valued at $5,571,152.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Laura L. Felice sold 46,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $3,286,176.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,961,783.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,653 shares of company stock worth $8,306,084 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

