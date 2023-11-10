Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $280,000 Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. trimmed its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,098,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,336,000 after acquiring an additional 269,451 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 11.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,526,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,731,000 after buying an additional 1,203,233 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,610,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,806,000 after buying an additional 185,704 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,237,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,300,000 after buying an additional 2,480,451 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 0.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,486,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,113,000 after buying an additional 40,576 shares during the period. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HLT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $182.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $191.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.71.

Insider Transactions at Hilton Worldwide

In related news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 8,286 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.03, for a total transaction of $1,276,292.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 230,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,441,840.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE HLT opened at $158.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.20. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.74 and a 1-year high of $158.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $151.68 and its 200-day moving average is $148.08.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 115.21% and a net margin of 13.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.07%.

Hilton Worldwide announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

