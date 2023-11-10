Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $292,000 Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 13,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 18,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 110.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Price Performance

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF stock opened at $29.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.87. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $27.78 and a twelve month high of $32.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.02 and a 200-day moving average of $30.91.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

See Also

