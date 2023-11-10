Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $314,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 643 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of VEA opened at $43.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $40.93 and a twelve month high of $47.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.81 and a 200-day moving average of $45.31.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

