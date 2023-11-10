Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $327,000 Stock Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. cut its holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,184,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,423,499,000 after buying an additional 25,208 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 18.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,928,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,537,253,000 after buying an additional 608,107 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 96,420.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,205,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $576,561,000 after buying an additional 2,203,211 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,071,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,691,000 after buying an additional 19,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,868,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $635,737,000 after buying an additional 13,367 shares in the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MKTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on MarketAxess from $206.00 to $203.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on MarketAxess from $250.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on MarketAxess from $308.00 to $284.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.27.

Insider Activity at MarketAxess

In related news, CEO Christopher R. Concannon bought 4,270 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $238.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,053.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,245,317.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $226.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $224.32 and its 200-day moving average is $253.79. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.01 and a 1-year high of $399.78.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.46. The company had revenue of $172.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.32 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 33.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

MarketAxess Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is presently 43.70%.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed-income securities.

